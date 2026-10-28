Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Pose in Lingerie with Santa for Holiday Campaign (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian has turned Skims' new holiday campaign into a family photoshoot. For the shoot, she gathered Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and photographer Nadia Lee Cohen was behind the camera. The campaign presents the brand's Christmas collection in a retro-style setting, decorated with tinsel trees, wrapped gifts and a fireplace.

The sisters stand together in front of the camera again

Santa Claus also appears in several of the shots. Kim is photographed under mistletoe in a plunging dress covered in dancing deer figures, and in another scene she rests her head on his knee, wearing matching pajamas and high heels.

Kylie Jenner poses in a Fair Isle knit bra and miniskirt. Kendall Jenner is in a plaid bra and thong set, combined with sheer stockings and a voluminous 1960s-inspired hairstyle.

Khloe Kardashian goes for a cozier look in a sleepsuit and matching hat. Kourtney is pictured by the fireplace in a top and leggings, complemented by bright red shoes. The photoshoot thus combines lingerie, loungewear and more festive styles in a common family story.

Skims' holiday store will be launched on October 29. It includes limited-edition pajamas, lounge sets, lingerie and knitwear, as well as silk dresses, lace socks and soft sportswear. Among the right-handers is a shiny pink sports car wrapped in a ribbon.

Ким Кардашиян вече е използвала семейното присъствие в кампании на Skims. Кендъл и Кайли Дженър се снимаха заедно за колекция бельо по повод Свети Валентин през 2021 г. Тогава Кортни се пошегува, че не е била поканена, и добави себе си към един от кадрите чрез фотомонтаж с думите: „Щом не съм поканена“.

Празничните кампании на Skims през годините са включвали и други известни лица, сред които Снуп Дог и семейството му, певицата Тейт Макрей и Норт Уест, дъщерята на Ким Кардашиян.