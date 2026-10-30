Martin Elvisa has a new love - a provocative model?

A rumor about a new relationship has connected Martin Nikolov-Elvisa with the model Karin Stoeva, known for her presence on the OnlyFans platform, and their relationship has been going on for a little over a month, HotArena reports. However, the two have not publicly confirmed that they are a couple.

It recently became clear that the reality hero from "The Bachelor" and "Games of Will" has broken up with his former partner Yoana Ilieva, with whom they sometimes got together and sometimes broke up. On the show „Before Lunch“ he said: „Two weeks after „The Farm“ "We broke up with Joanna." According to him, the decision was the right one. “I am happy with this decision because her actions after the breakup showed that I was right about almost all my doubts and concerns," said Martin Nikolov. He did not point out specific circumstances that would prove infidelity, but made it clear that he did not see a possibility for the two of them to even remain friends. Joanna never commented publicly on the breakup, but simply moved on. She only stated that she currently does not have a partner.

Bulgaria