"Mad Shaman" Orunbaev suspected of cannibalism "Ivolginsky Ripper" suspected of cannibalism

Kegashbek Orunbaev, known as the “Ivolginsky Ripper“ and “Mad Shaman“, is suspected of cannibalism. The data came out during the investigation of a murder in Kansk, Krasnoyarsk Territory, TASS reported, citing operational services.

“There is data indicating that Orunbaev committed cannibalism against his victims. All this will be carefully checked by the investigation“, the sources told the agency. At this stage, the information has not been confirmed by a final conclusion from the investigative authorities.

The new case is about a murder from 1997.

Orunbaev was transferred under escort to the Krasnoyarsk Territory after he confessed to the murder of a woman in Kansk in 1997. The case concerns an attack on a 35-year-old local resident, whose body was found on July 19, 1997 with signs of violent death.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, Orunbaev was serving a sentence in a colony-settlement in the village of Kurdoyaki, Nizhneingashsk District, at that time. According to the indictment, he left the place, arrived in Kansk, raped the woman and killed her.

The Krasnoyarsk Territory Prosecutor's Office has confirmed the indictment, and the case has been submitted to the Kansk City Court. Orunbaev is accused of murder in connection with rape. He has pleaded guilty in this case, but the final decision will be up to the court.

Serves life sentence

In 2013, the Supreme Court of Buryatia sentenced Orunbaev to life imprisonment for the murders and rapes of women. He is serving his sentence in the colony “Black Dolphin“ in the Orenburg region.

According to the investigation, the murder in Kansk is the ninth case for which Orunbaev has confessed or been brought to criminal responsibility. He was initially convicted of a series of crimes committed in the Altai Territory and Buryatia. The nickname “Ivolginsky Ripper“ is connected to the Ivolginsky district of Buryatia, where some of the crimes were committed.

Kegashbek Shamshievich Orunbayev (born July 14, 1962) is a Kyrgyz-Russian serial killer, rapist, necrophiliac and cannibal. He is serving a life sentence without parole in the famous Russian maximum security colony “Black Dolphin“.

Orunbayev commits his crimes mainly under the influence of alcohol, after being refused intimate intimacy. He displays exceptional cruelty – strangles or beats his victims, then commits sexual violence with the corpses (necrophilia), dismembers them and in some cases admits to eating parts of their internal organs (cannibalism).

The expert examination declared him sane (capable of being responsible for his actions), but diagnosed him with psychopathy and sexual sadism disorder.

Sources: mk.ru, interfax.ru, kommersant.ru