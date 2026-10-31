Mickey Dee turns 63: from Motörhead to Scorpions

There are drummers who follow the band, and those who change its pulse. Mickey Dee is one of the latter. The Swedish musician, born Mikael Kyriakos Delaoglu in Gothenburg, turns 63 on October 31, 2026. For more than four decades, he has played heavy metal with characteristic force, precision and long drum solos.

Before becoming part of the history of Motörhead and Scorpions, Mickey Dee gained experience with King Diamond. He joined the Danish group in 1985 and participated in the albums Fatal Portrait, Abigail and Them. He left in 1989 after feeling that his role in the band had been reduced to that of a supporting musician.

He first turned down Lemmy

His relationship with Motörhead began in an unusual way. In 1986, Mickey Dee received an offer to join the band, but he turned it down. According to him, at that time he was not yet ready for the scale of the band and did not think he had proven himself enough.

Six years later he accepted the invitation. From 1992 to 2015, Mickey Dee was Motörhead's drummer and played with Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Campbell. The period spanned nearly 25 years and included albums such as Bastards, Overnight Sensation, Snake Bite Love, We Are Motörhead and Kiss of Death.

Following Lemmy's death in December 2015, the band went on hiatus. Years later, Mickey Dee continues to care for Motörhead's legacy and participates in projects related to the band's music and history.

A New Rhythm with the Scorpions

In March 2016, Mickey Dee was invited to join the Scorpions on a temporary basis while James Kottak dealt with health issues. The initial replacement gradually became a permanent position. Since that year, the Swede has been the official drummer of the German rock band, and in 2022 he participated in the album Rock Believer.

“I'm not particularly interested in material success or big houses. I just want to do good work“, Mickey Dee tells Kerrang.

In front of Blabbermouth, he describes joining the Scorpions as something that began after the end of Motörhead, but became a new long stage in his career. “I wanted to bring a little of the power and tightness of Motörhead to the Scorpions“, says the musician.

Return to the roots

In 2026, Mickey Dee also returns to his early musical history. He is part of Lex Legion along with Andy La Rocque, Pete Black and Hal Patino, with whom he played in the classic line-up of King Diamond. The band's debut album is released in June, and in October the musicians are already working on a second record.

Thus, Mickey Dee's birthday marks not just an anniversary, but a continuation of a career that connects King Diamond, Motörhead, Scorpions and the new generation of his projects. For him, the drums remain the same - loud, fast and without unnecessary embellishments, but the scene continues to change.

Sources: kerrang.com, blabbermouth.net