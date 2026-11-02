Only 29: Fitness Influencer Liam Fitzgerald Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald has died at the age of 29 after a motorcycle accident. The crash occurred at around 2:00 a.m. on October 30, and his death was announced publicly a day later by his girlfriend, Jamie Lynn Rinaldi.

“He suffered serious injuries and despite the efforts of those desperately trying to save him, they were unable to revive him,“ Rinaldi wrote in a statement announcing his death. She described the loss as “unspeakably heartbreaking” and asked for respect for his loved ones at this time.

Further details about the location of the crash, the cause of the crash, and whether another vehicle was involved have not been made public. American media outlets, including WCVB and TMZ, also reported that the information was based on Rinaldi's statement.

More than a million followers

Fitzgerald lived in Miami, Florida, and had more than 1 million followers on Instagram. He posted workouts, body transformations, and advice on lifestyle, fashion, and personal finance.

He worked as a fitness trainer and social media consultant, offering one-on-one training sessions. In an April post, Fitzgerald said he had bought his first home.

“I couldn't have done this without all of you and the support you've given me over the years,” he wrote at the time.

In a statement, his family described him as a man with an exceptional work ethic. His family said that when he set a goal, he gave it his all and was talented in almost every endeavor he took on.

Family speaks out about his personal battle

His family also revealed that Fitzgerald had a drinking problem that he was aware of and was trying to overcome. They said they were sharing this part of his life in the hope that his story would reach people who needed help.

“He wasn't perfect and never pretended to be. But he always strived to improve and do better,“ his family wrote.

Following the news of his death, followers and other content creators posted memorial messages. They described him as someone who motivated them not only to train, but also to strive for a better version of themselves.

Sources: dailymail.com, wcvb.com, tmz.com