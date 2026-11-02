Veso Bradata has asked for a divorce from Ivayla Bakalova, but it is not clear what the reason for the breakup is

Veselin Denkov, known as Veso Bradata, has asked for a divorce from Ivayla Bakalova, claims a HotArena publication, which cites information from “Weekend“. According to her, the decision came from Denkov, while Bakalova still hopes that the two will get together and be a family again.

The two are not officially divorced, but are in the process of divorcing. The specific reason for the breakup is not specified. The publication mentions accumulated contradictions, different expectations and tension in family life, but these versions have not been confirmed by Bakalova and Denkov themselves.

The reason for the separation remains unclear

The claim of third-party intervention has also not been confirmed. According to the information cited by HotArena, Ivayla Bakalova is single, and the relationship between the two was terminated at the initiative of Vesselin Denkov. There is no public statement from either of them explaining what led to the decision.

Bakalova spoke about her personal life during her participation in “The Farm“. At that time, she said that growing up without a father left her with emotional trauma and influenced the way she builds her relationships. She associated this experience with the need for security and constant proof of love.

So far, there is no evidence that these personal confessions are directly related to the breakup. That is why the assumptions about high expectations for the partner remain only a possible version, not an established reason.

Their relationship was already going through a crisis

In April 2025, Bakalova told bTV that their relationship was seriously shaken. “We were so shaken as a couple that we were more likely to break up“, she said on the show “Before Lunch“. Bakalova then indicated that the two managed to maintain their relationship, despite the difficult period.

Ivayla Bakalova and Veselin Denkov became parents to a daughter in December 2022. After years together and a child together, the future of their relationship remains unclear. While the divorce has not been officially finalized, there is no confirmation whether the separation is final.