Is this the Romanian in prison that Stanislava from "The Bachelor" told about? (PHOTO)

Stanislava, known as Stacy from "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise", told her roommate Desi about a relationship with a Romanian man, whom she continues to love, even though he is serving a sentence in the US. According to her, the two met online about four years ago, and after a period of communication, the man disappeared for more than six months.

“Stable and domineering“ - this is how Stanislava describes the man with whom she claims to have had a relationship. She says that he provided her with 15,000 euros a month, took her on yachts and shopping tours and gave her expensive clothes and luxury watches. According to her, after officially meeting his family, she also received diamonds.

The first meeting was in a prison in Bucharest

According to Stanislava's story, their first live meeting did not take place in a restaurant or hotel, but in a high-security prison in Bucharest. She claims that she visited him under guard, and later the two received permission for intimate visits.

Stanislava also tells details of these visits, including that the man lost a dental veneer, and she was left without part of her extensions. These claims are part of her story on the show and have not been independently verified.

The name the story is related to

In the publication of “Weekend“, quoted by Plovdiv24.bg, the mysterious Romanian is referred to as Florin Duduianu, nicknamed Anaser. The US Department of Justice confirms that Duduianu was sentenced on September 20, 2024, to 60 months in federal prison for bank fraud, illegal use of unauthorized payment instruments and aggravated identity theft. He was also sentenced to repay $ 1,850.

US authorities report that Duduianu was detained in August 2023 in California during an investigation into the misuse of welfare cards. Four cards, ATM receipts and $ 1,850 in cash were found during the arrest. According to the indictment, three draws were made from two of the cards.

At the same time, there is no public confirmation from Stanislava, Duduianu or their representatives that he is the man she is talking about. American court records confirm his conviction for financial crimes. The attempted murder charges mentioned in the publication are not part of the charges on which the American conviction was made.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, stirileprotv.ro, libertatea.ro