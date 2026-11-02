Margot Robbie's physical form is the result of years of targeted training, not short-term diets or exhausting regimes. The Australian actress works with trainer David Higgins, who adapts the load according to her specific film commitments, her physical condition and recovery time.

The main principle in her preparation is the combination of strength exercises with reformer Pilates, with the emphasis not only on appearance, but also on strength, mobility and good physical and mental condition.

Robbie's preparation includes exercises for all major muscle groups, with the load changing according to her physical condition. In an interview with Women's Health, Higgins explains that on some days the two emphasize weights, and on others they prefer Pilates on a specialized resistance machine.

Particular attention is paid to the abdominal and back muscles, which provide stability to the body. Among the exercises used are sit-ups, leg raises and various variations of the plank. According to the trainer, the actress was able to hold the plank position for more than four minutes.

During the preparation for “Barbie“ in 2023, workouts usually lasted between 45 and 60 minutes, five days a week. During a busy filming schedule, the classes were shortened to half an hour.

Separate cardio workouts were not a priority, as the cast participated in dance rehearsals lasting between two and four hours a day. Additional workload was provided by strength training with short breaks between exercises.

The approach differs from that of some of Robbie's previous roles. For her participation in “Suicide Squad“ the actress underwent significantly longer training, including combat training and physical exercises tailored to the image of Harley Quinn.

Outside of specific film commitments, Robbie has said that she prefers Pilates, dancing and tennis. In an earlier interview, she admitted that she discovered the benefits of Pilates after moving to Los Angeles in 2013.

What does Margot Robbie eat?

The actress's eating habits also turn out to be more varied than the idea of a strict Hollywood regimen.

In an interview with Women's Health UK in 2021, Robbie said that she usually starts the day with oatmeal, and later drinks a smoothie. For lunch, she prefers chicken salad, while her dinner often includes tuna steak with sweet potato.

The actress also says that she drinks a lot of tea, a habit she acquired during her stay in the UK.

Despite the relatively balanced menu, Robbie does not hide her weakness for high-calorie foods. Her favorite foods include burgers, fries, and Mexican cuisine. In the same interview, she listed a double burger with truffles, truffle sauce, and melted cheese as her favorite.

These confessions are from previous years and do not represent confirmed information about her current diet.

A curious detail from the preparation for “Barbie“ was also revealed by skin care specialist Yasmina Vico. According to her, some of the cast, including Robbie, consumed fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and kefir, as well as berries. The goal was to support the overall condition of the body and skin during the intensive filming period.

Higgins emphasizes that the results of training depend not only on physical exertion, but also on nutrition, sleep, stress and individual characteristics.

His work with Margot Robbie shows that behind the physical preparation for major film productions are long-term and systematic efforts, not a universal diet or a short training program. The actress's regimen itself changes according to her professional commitments and is not intended to be directly applied without taking into account individual capabilities.