Rihanna stirs passions with Savage X Fenty Christmas collection (PHOTOS)

Rihanna unveiled Savage X Fenty's Christmas lingerie collection with a black-and-red photo shoot. The singer posed in a lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline, stockings and black stiletto heels.

The photos were taken in front of Christmas trees and silver gifts decorated with red and pink ribbons. In her Instagram post, Rihanna wrote: “Because you deserve a little something extra this holiday season.” Fans responded with numerous fire emojis.

The arrival of the new collection comes amid renewed interest in the 38-year-old singer's music. During a Fenty Beauty livestream on TikTok, she was asked how many unreleased songs she had.

Rihanna did not give an exact number, but used a cosmetics box for comparison. “If one vault has 10 products in it, then I have at least 17 vaults”, she said.

That would amount to around 170 songs, although the singer did not specify how many of them were finished or whether they were intended for a future album. She also did not announce a release date.

Rihanna's last studio album, “Anti”, was released in January 2016. The project topped the US Billboard 200 chart and remains her last full-length album.

Since then, she has appeared on individual music projects, including the songs “Too Good“ with Drake, “Loyalty“ with Kendrick Lamar, “Lift Me Up“ from the soundtrack of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“ and “Friend of Mine“ from the film “The Smurfs“.

During this period, Rihanna devoted much of her attention to the Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty business ventures. The singer is also raising her three children with her partner A$AP Rocky. Their first son, RZA, was born in May 2022, their second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023, and their daughter, Rocki Irish, in September 2025.

Sources: dailymail.com