Maria’s Daughter, Maraya, Presents Her Sculpture at UNICEF Auction (PHOTO)

A sculpture from Maraya’s first artistic series was displayed alongside works by established Bulgarian artists at a charity gala in Sofia. The young artist was presented under the name MAR AYA during the third edition of Bulgaria Sotheby’s International Realty’s initiative in support of UNICEF Bulgaria.

The event took place on 2 November at the National Library „St. St. Cyril and Methodius“. The artists whose works were presented also included Nedko Solakov and Theodore Ushev. For the auction, Maraya donated her sculpture, valued at €2,500.

The Sculpture Is Part of Her First Series

The work is part of the artist’s first artistic series and is built around the idea of human worth beyond material possessions. It was with this sculpture that Maraya joined the cause aimed at supporting children who have experienced or witnessed violence.

The proceeds from the charity auction will support the expansion of UNICEF’s „Safe Space“ model. It provides support and protection to children and families affected by violence.

More Than 220 Guests and Nearly €130,000 Raised for the Cause

The gala brought together more than 220 guests from the worlds of business, art, sport and public life. The total amount raised at the auction reached nearly €130,000.

The lots were donated by artists and event partners. In addition to works of art, the auction also featured special experiences, including visits to Sotheby’s auction house in Paris and London, invitations to a fashion event in Milan and participation in a gala premiere during the Cannes Film Festival in 2027.

For Maraya, the participation comes after her first solo exhibition and places her work in a common context with works by already established names in Bulgarian art. In this case, her sculpture also has a specific charitable function, as it is part of an auction aimed at expanding support for children who have experienced violence.

Sources: hotarena.net, bntnews.bg