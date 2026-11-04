Recipe of the Day: Rice Pudding with Pears

Ingredients:

rice - 150 g

fresh milk - 1 l

water - 300 ml

pears - 300 g

sugar - 100 g

butter - 20 g

vanilla - 1 tsp

cinnamon - 1/2 tsp

Method:

Rinse the rice several times with cold water until the water is almost clear. Then place it in a saucepan with the water and cook over medium heat for about 8-10 minutes. During this time, it should absorb almost all the liquid, while stirring occasionally will prevent it from sticking to the bottom.

Heat the milk separately without bringing it to a boil, then gradually add it to the rice. Cook the mixture over low heat for another 25-30 minutes. Stirring is especially important towards the end, when the dessert begins to thicken and develop a creamy texture.

When the rice is tender, add 80 g of the total 100 g of sugar and one teaspoon of vanilla. Cook the rice pudding for another 3-4 minutes. It is best for the mixture to remain slightly runny, as it will continue to thicken after being removed from the heat.

The pears complete the dessert

Peel the pears, remove the cores and cut them into large slices. Melt 20 g of butter in a frying pan, add the remaining 20 g of sugar and the fruit. Cook for 4-5 minutes, turning them carefully so that they soften without falling apart.

Divide the ready rice pudding among four bowls. Arrange the warm pears on top and drizzle the dessert with the syrup left in the pan. Add half a teaspoon of cinnamon immediately before serving.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg