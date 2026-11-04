Laura Bush at 80: The Life Behind the Role of First Lady

When Laura Lane Welch Bush turns 80, her name represents not only the title of “First Lady of the United States,” but an entire life that began in the library of a small Texas town. She was born on November 4, 1946, in Midland, the only child of Harold and Jenna Welch. It was her mother who encouraged her interest in books and reading, which later became the focus of her public work.

Laura Bush initially chose a career in teaching. She graduated with a degree in education from Southern Methodist University in 1968, and five years later earned a master’s degree in library science from the University of Texas. She taught at schools in Dallas and Houston, then worked as a school librarian in Austin. Thus, before entering politics, she built a professional career connected with children, education and access to books.

Meeting George Bush and family life

Laura and George W. Bush married on November 5, 1977, just one day after her 31st birthday. Four years later, their twin daughters, Jenna and Barbara, were born. The two would later pursue different professional paths, but would remain an important part of the family’s public image.

“When we decided to get married, we knew that we would have a close relationship. We didn’t know that we would have two girls, and we are very grateful for them,” Laura Bush said in an interview with ABC News in 2006. Their daughter Jenna Bush Hager became a journalist and television host, while Barbara Bush devoted herself to global health and social responsibility. The family now has five grandchildren – Mila, Poppy, Hal, Cora and Edward Finn.

From Texas to the White House

When George W. Bush was elected governor of Texas in 1994, Laura Bush began to assume a more visible public role. As the state’s first lady between 1995 and 2000, she supported initiatives for literacy, schools and public libraries. Among them was the Texas Book Festival, which became an annual cultural event.

In the White House, from 2001 to 2009, she maintained a relatively restrained style, but worked on several clearly recognizable issues. Laura Bush helped establish the National Book Festival in Washington, supported initiatives to recruit teachers and spoke about women’s human rights, including in Afghanistan. In November 2001, she became the first first lady to deliver the weekly presidential radio address, focusing on the situation of women and children under Taliban rule.

Women’s health was another important cause. In 2003, Laura Bush joined The Heart Truth campaign, aimed at raising awareness of heart disease. She also supported international initiatives for breast cancer prevention and improved access to healthcare services.

Life after the presidency

After the end of the presidential term, Laura and George Bush returned to Texas. In 2010, she published her memoir, “Spoken from the Heart,” and in 2013, the two opened the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. Through the institute associated with it, Laura Bush continues to work on issues including education, women’s health and support for military personnel.

Her story began with a book in a library in Midland and led to the most visible public role in American politics. But even after the White House, Laura Bush has remained true to her professional path: encouraging reading, learning and the opportunity for more people to have access to them.

Sources: history.com, cbsnews.com, tvinsider.com