Under Gen Z’s influence: “Mogging” is the word of 2026—but what does it mean?

One word from social media now has the official status of word of the year. Collins Dictionary has chosen “mogging” as its word of 2026—an expression describing a situation in which someone outshines or surpasses another person or thing. Use of the term has increased by 210% over the year, and it is now being used beyond niche online communities.

What does “mogging” mean?

Put simply, “to mog someone” means making them look less impressive compared with you. Collins Dictionary defines the word as an action in which someone “outshines or surpasses” another person or object.

On social media, “mogging” often refers to appearance—for example, to someone who is taller, more stylish or more attractive than the others. However, the meaning has long been broader. Someone can “mog” others at the gym, on stage, at a party or in any situation in which they visibly stand out.

The expression can also be used for objects and experiences. A new series can “mog” the others if it is considered far better, while a homemade dessert can do so if it looks significantly more impressive than another one.

The meaning depends on the context. If someone says that a person has “mogged” everyone in the picture, it may be praise for their appearance or presence. In another conversation, the word may emphasize that someone has made the others look insignificant.

This duality is part of the term’s popularity. “Mogging” simultaneously expresses admiration, competition and a joke. In internet language, the word easily becomes a verb and can be applied to almost any situation.

What is the origin of the term?

It is believed that “mogging” derives from the abbreviation AMOG—“alpha male of the group,” or “the alpha male in the group.” The term appeared around 2016 in online bodybuilding communities and was initially used to describe a man who physically stood out among the others.

Later, the word spread through online communities associated with the so-called manosphere and with constant comparisons of appearance. Over time, Gen Z and Gen Alpha began using it more broadly, including ironically and far removed from its original context.

Behind the humorous usage, however, the idea of comparison remains—which person looks better, who is more successful and who attracts more attention. That is precisely why “mogging” can be both a compliment and a reminder of the never-ending competition on social media.