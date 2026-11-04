Hailey Bieber opens up about her lonely battle with a postpartum condition

After giving birth to her son Jack Blues, Hailey Bieber was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) – a condition she describes as a lonely and difficult-to-understand experience.

The model and founder of beauty brand Rhode spoke about her health problem in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “After I had my son, I had some difficulties with PMDD, and there isn’t enough conversation or research around it,” Hailey told the publication.

She added that openly sharing such experiences helps her. “Talking about it personally makes me feel less alone. When we can recognize ourselves in one another and talk about the things we’re dealing with and struggling with, it really makes the journey feel less lonely.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, PMDD is a severe form of premenstrual syndrome that can include intense mood changes, sadness, hopelessness, anxiety, irritability and anger.

Hailey Bieber first spoke publicly about her diagnosis in May on the SHE MD podcast. At the time, she said the symptoms had affected her work, relationships and social life.

“For me, the week before my period wasn’t just PMS. Mentally, it felt extreme. I wondered why it seemed as though my whole life was going to end,” she said at the time. According to her, the condition had been dangerous and should be taken seriously.

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024. For her, the experience changed the way she views issues related to women’s health.

“Especially after having my own child. It was a really intense and special experience. So many things happen during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as in the period before the child arrives,” the model explained.

Hailey Bieber pointed out that she has loved ones struggling with various health problems, including endometriosis, and that the lack of awareness and research frustrates her. That is why she is calling for more public discussion of the issue, which she believes can help women recognize their experiences and avoid feeling isolated.