Galena from “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” Takes a Lie Detector Test (VIDEO)

Galena from the second season of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” took a lie detector test following heated reactions on social media and claims related to her behavior at the mansion. The participant published footage of the results, as well as a personal statement on the matter.

The comments were prompted by an episode in which Galena was shown sleeping in the same bed as Krasimir and Tsetso. Claims emerged on social media that something more than sleep had happened between her and Krasimir. Not only that, but Galena also stated that she had received threats directed at her and her family.

Before publishing the results, the participant shared a short video from the polygraph examination and promised to reveal its outcome. According to her, she was asked eight questions related to Krasimir, Tsetso, Aleksandar and her personal life outside the show.

In her published statement, Galena claims that the results do not show that she carried out the negative actions she had been accused of. She presents the examination as a response to the speculation and reactions she received after the scenes were broadcast: “I know who I am and I will not remain silent!”

The reality TV star said that she was not seeking the approval of all viewers and did not expect everyone to like her. However, she insists that she must not be portrayed as someone she is not, stressing that her actions have also affected people close to her.

Galena added that she does not want apologies, but believes that the published results give viewers the opportunity to judge the claims surrounding her for themselves.