Justin Timberlake Is Preparing a Documentary Series with Janet Jackson

Justin Timberlake is preparing a four-part documentary series for Apple TV, which is expected to be released in December. The project is described as a production that will openly explore his personal and professional life, and is being directed by Fisher Stevens. Three sources confirmed the information to Variety.

According to one of them, Janet Jackson will speak in the series about the scandal during their performance at the 2004 Super Bowl, when part of her outfit left one of her breasts exposed in front of television viewers. Another source claims that Justin Timberlake will also comment on some of the recent statements made by his former girlfriend Britney Spears.

Justin Timberlake has had a relationship with Apple since 2021, when he appeared in the film “Palmer.” The news about the series comes at a time when the singer has stepped back from public life. In October, he appeared as a guest at a Jay-Z concert in Paris, but otherwise he has rarely taken the stage since the end of his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour in July 2025.

The tour was also connected to the health problems Timberlake reported in July 2025. At the time, he said he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and that the illness had affected some of his performances.

“I am battling health problems and was diagnosed with Lyme disease,” Justin Timberlake wrote as an explanation for why his onstage performances had been so lackluster.

The period was further complicated by the drunk-driving case in Sag Harbor, New York. Justin Timberlake was stopped in June 2024, shortly before the start of the tour, and subsequently received a sentence in the case.