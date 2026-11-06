Brooks Nader Becomes a Playboy Bunny in the Film “Playmates” (PHOTO)

A black bodysuit, bow tie, bunny ears and a fluffy tail transformed Brooks Nader into a Playboy bunny for scenes from the upcoming film „Playmates“. The actress was photographed at a mansion in Beverly Hills, where she spent around five hours on set. Details about her role in the film have not yet been announced.

Nader, who is also known for appearing in „Baywatch“, had already attracted attention with her Playboy-inspired look shortly beforehand. For Halloween, she recreated several magazine covers with looks inspired by Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith.

The Film Is Inspired by the Playboy Mansion

„Playmates“ is directed by Lorraine Nicholson, Jack Nicholson’s daughter. The plot is partly based on the director’s experiences, as she grew up at the Playboy Mansion. The story follows Elle, played by Indiana Elle, and Anna, portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp.

The cast also includes Bill Pullman and Jessica Biel. Pullman will portray Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91. Biel will play his wife. Production on the film began in Los Angeles in October.

Crystal Hefner Criticized the Production

Jessica Biel’s involvement prompted a public response from Crystal Hefner, who was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 to 2017. In a private message to Biel, she wrote: „Actually, I was his wife and experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse in that relationship.“

Crystal Hefner added that other women had also spoken about allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation. She urged everyone working on the film to listen to women with similar experiences before Playboy’s story is presented as a nostalgic memory.

„Many other women also came forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation,“ Crystal Hefner wrote.

The former actress has made other statements about her experiences in the Playboy world. She has said that if she could turn back time, she would not have married Hugh Hefner.

Sources: vesti.bg, thewrap.com