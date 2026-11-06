Lucy Diakovska: I barely made it through the past two months

“I barely made it through the past two months” – this is how Lucy Diakovska describes a recent period that she considers one of the most difficult in her life. The singer shares that what she went through has left its mark both on her physical condition and on her emotional world.

The powerful-voiced Lucy does not reveal what caused the difficult eight weeks. However, she describes her daily life as a series of constant efforts, rare moments of improvement and many more downturns. In her words, the effects of this period are still palpable.

The pop star also draws attention to the changes in her appearance. She admits that what she went through is already visible on her face and says that she is not trying to hide the marks left by the difficult period.

Although she is known for her energetic and cheerful nature, Lucy Diakovska is showing vulnerability and has spoken about the personal battles that often remain hidden behind a smile. She describes life as a continuous ordeal, while also expressing acceptance of herself as she is.

At the height of the difficult period, Lucy Diakovska created a self-portrait that she considers particularly sincere. According to her, the photograph reflects not only her appearance but also the emotional state she is in.

In her message, the singer uses the image of a flower to express her attitude toward her own sensitivity. She does not reduce herself to the difficulties she has been through, but speaks of accepting her fragility.

Diakovska has not yet specified exactly what caused the difficult two months. But her words make it clear that her recovery is ongoing.