A northern rockhopper penguin chick, belonging to an endangered species, has hatched in Japan following artificial insemination, while DNA analysis confirmed that this is the first success of its kind in the world. The achievement was realized at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture.

The chick hatched on October 28, 2026, from an egg that was among those included in a breeding support program. Initially, there was also a possibility that the egg had been fertilized naturally, as the birds belonged to the same pair. That is why final confirmation was made through DNA testing.

Adventure World said it would use the experience gained in future care and efforts to raise new birds. The result is important because artificial insemination makes it possible to work with specific genetic material, even when natural reproduction is difficult.

The chick was returned to its parents

As part of the project, staff carried out six artificial insemination procedures. During this breeding season, three fertilized eggs from northern rockhopper penguins were identified at the facility, and all three hatched. However, two of the chicks died during the early stage of development.

The chick associated with the world record was initially raised under close observation until it reached the necessary weight. On November 7, it was returned to its parents and is now being raised naturally in a non-public area of the facility.

Adventure World announced on November 12 that, of a total of eight penguin chicks born during the season—three northern rockhoppers and five gentoo penguins—three had died during the initial stage of rearing. The remaining five continued to develop under the supervision of specialists.

The technology should preserve genetic diversity

The northern rockhopper penguin is listed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. Adult birds are recognizable by the long yellow feathers above their eyes and extending toward the back of their heads. They are approximately 55–65 centimeters tall, weigh around 3.5–4 kilograms, and usually lay two eggs.

Japanese specialists are also working on similar methods with southern rockhopper penguins. A joint project by Tokyo Sea Life Park and Kaiyukan Aquarium in Osaka led to the world’s first successful artificial insemination of this species in 2016. At that time, three chicks hatched from five eggs, and DNA analysis confirmed the parentage of one of them.

In 2022, a southern rockhopper penguin hatched in Tokyo after frozen sperm sent from Osaka was used. The bird died two days later due to a problem absorbing the yolk sac, but in 2024 another bird produced using the same technology reached a healthy stage of development. The new success with the northern rockhopper penguin demonstrates the next step in efforts to maintain sustainable populations of endangered species in human care.

Sources: kumanichi.com, news.tv-asahi.co.jp, home.kingsoft.jp