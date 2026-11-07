Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult enter the race to become the new James Bond

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have auditioned for the role of the next James Bond, once again widening the race to succeed Daniel Craig. The two British actors were tested in London in October for the film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. The information has also been confirmed by international publications citing details from The Hollywood Reporter.

Pattinson and Hoult join Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor, who had already been named as candidates for the role of Agent 007. It was initially believed that the final choice would be made from a smaller group of actors, but the emergence of two new names shows that casting remains open.

Pattinson has already worked with the director

Robert Pattinson has the advantage of having already worked with Villeneuve on „Dune: Part Three“. The actor is also known to audiences as Batman, while Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor in DC Studios films.

The next film will be the first in the franchise to be made under the creative control of Amazon MGM Studios. The screenplay has been entrusted to Steven Knight, the creator of „Peaky Blinders“, while the producers are Amy Pascal and David Heyman. The decision on the new Bond is expected to be announced by the end of 2026, which would allow filming to begin in 2027.

O’Connor remains among the names being tipped

In recent days, claims emerged that Josh O’Connor had already been cast. However, they have not been confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios, Villeneuve or the producers. According to an account published by The Sun, the information was shared by one of his co-stars from the production „The Sugar Boy“ after the performances ended.

O’Connor himself did not confirm the rumors. In an interview with the BBC, he said: „Being mentioned in the same category is an incredibly strange moment, like pinching myself to believe it’s real.“ The actor added that he had nothing more to say on the subject.

Lowden leads the bookmakers’ odds

Jack Lowden remains at the top of the odds listed by Ladbrokes at 4/6. He is followed by Callum Turner at 11/4, while O’Connor is at 8/1. The odds reflect market expectations but do not represent confirmation of the choice.

Lowden described the interest in his name as flattering but declined to comment on whether he had been cast. „I don’t want to add to the noise,“ said the actor, who is known for his role in the series „Slow Horses“.

The final decision on Daniel Craig’s successor has still not been announced. Craig played Bond for the last time in the film „No Time to Die“, released in 2021.

Sources: dailymail.com, indianexpress.com, au.variety.com