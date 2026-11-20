On November 20, 1910, Mexico entered a period of uprisings, coups and civil wars that transformed the country’s political and social life. It was initiated by Francisco Madero, who called for armed resistance against the regime of Porfirio Díaz, who had ruled the country for decades.

On October 5, 1910, Madero published the Plan of San Luis Potosí. In it, he declared the elections invalid, proclaimed himself provisional president and designated November 20 as the day of the uprising. The movement’s brief slogan was “Effective suffrage, no reelection.”

The End of Díaz’s Regime

Porfirio Díaz established himself as a leading figure in Mexican politics from 1876, although the presidency was held by Manuel González between 1880 and 1884. Under the regime known as the Porfiriato, the country expanded its railway network and attracted foreign capital, but land and wealth became concentrated in the hands of a small circle of wealthy landowners and companies.

Military actions forced Díaz to resign on May 25, 1911. He left Mexico and died in exile in Paris in 1915. Madero won the presidential election and took office on November 6, 1911, but failed to satisfy the demands of liberals, rural movements and the old military establishment at the same time.

In February 1913, General Victoriano Huerta organized a coup. Madero was overthrown and on February 22 was killed along with Vice President José María Pino Suárez. Venustiano Carranza, Álvaro Obregón and Francisco “Pancho” Villa united against Huerta’s regime, while Emiliano Zapata continued the struggle to return land to the peasants.

The 1917 Constitution

Huerta’s resignation in 1914 did not bring the conflict to an end. The victors split apart, and a new civil war broke out among the various revolutionary factions. It was precisely from this struggle that Mexico’s Constitution emerged, adopted and promulgated on February 5, 1917. It is often regarded as the culmination of the revolution, but fighting continued, and some historians place the end of the revolutionary period around 1920.

Article 27 was fundamental, recognizing the state’s right to regulate land and underground resources and creating a legal framework for agrarian reforms. Article 123 guaranteed workers’ rights, including an eight-hour workday, a minimum wage, the right to form unions and the right to strike. The Constitution also provided for secular education and restrictions on the political influence of the Catholic Church.

The human cost remains the subject of debate. The figure of around 900,000 victims, sometimes cited, is not a universally accepted estimate. Various historical studies speak of approximately 1 million to 1.5–2 million deaths, including not only those killed in fighting but also people who died from hunger, disease and the consequences of the destruction of the economy. For this reason, the Mexican Revolution is defined not only as a political uprising against Díaz, but as a prolonged social conflict that transformed land ownership, labor relations and the role of the state.

Sources: apnews.com, history.com, elpais.com