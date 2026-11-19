Pierce Brosnan welcomed Robert Pattinson to the world of James Bond and wished him success as the new 007. The former star of the iconic role described the 40-year-old actor as a future “magnificent” Bond.

“Dear Robert, welcome to the world of Bond. You will be magnificent,” Brosnan wrote in a post accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Pattinson in a tuxedo. He added that he has “fond memories” of the time they filmed the 2010 drama “Remember Me” together.

“It has been a joy for me to watch you create remarkable work and go from strength to strength. Enjoy the journey,” Brosnan also wrote.

Pierce Brosnan played the British agent in four official films in the series between 1995 and 2002. He appeared in “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day” before the role was taken over by Daniel Craig.

In the comments beneath the post, fans suggested that Brosnan should also appear in the new film. Among the ideas were for him to play a villain or a former intelligence agent.

Robert Pattinson was announced as the next James Bond on November 16. He will thus succeed Daniel Craig, who played the agent in five films, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006.

“To say that this role is a dream come true would be an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” Pattinson said after his casting was announced.

The new film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay by Steven Knight. Page Six lists 2028 as the planned release year, but the Associated Press notes that an official date has not yet been announced.