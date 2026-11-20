A turnaround in the Arena changed the course of the tribal war in „Games of the Will“. The Hurricanes won the battle after falling behind midway through the competition, and student Yoanna was sent to the elimination battle.

The contest included sea and land obstacles and went through several changes in the lead. The Hurricanes faced a difficult moment during the battle, but captain Simona managed to make up the deficit and secure a lead for the team before the final logic task.

The victory prevented the certain elimination of one of the participants in Blue from the War of the Tribes. Thus, the decision about the next elimination duel was made at the Canaries' Tribal Council.

Yoanna Will Fight to Stay

The coalition led by captain Yulia cast its votes against Yoanna. The student will face Simona in a battle to remain in the team stage of the competition.

Thus, the duel will determine which of the two contestants will continue her participation in „Games of the Will“ and which will leave the team phase of the competition. In NOVA's post, Simona is presented as the captain of the Blues, while the description of what happened identifies her as the leader of the Hurricanes.

Another Battle and the Tower

The elimination battle will be broadcast on Friday at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA. In the same episode, another warrior will head to the secret territory known as the Tower.

The winner of the duel between Yoanna and Simona will have the chance to move forward and become one of the wealthiest contestants on the show.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg