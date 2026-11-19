Singer Ruth Koleva is returning with a new single after a three-year hiatus, Orpheus Music reports. The single “More” is the first release from the album “Fragments.”

The lyrics to “More” were written by Gergana Turiyska, with whom Ruth Koleva worked at the beginning of her career. Turiyska also wrote the lyrics to “Close” – the singer’s first single, released nearly two decades ago.

The music is by Koleva and Iliyana Nedyalkova, while the arrangement is by Dexter Randall and Georgi Linev, BTA also reports.

The video for “More” was directed by Georgi Manov, with whom Koleva has been working for a long time and who directed her videos for Salty, Oceans, Run and Beyond Borders.

“This time, the visual world does not simply serve as an illustration of the song. It continues its idea of a woman who refuses to be reduced to one version, one role or one чуждо definition,” Orpheus Music said.

According to them, the album “Fragments” is about what remains after major changes – separate versions of oneself, contradictions and attempts to bring them together again into a whole.

In recent years, Koleva has devoted a large part of her work to Sofia Live Festival, the SoAlive music conference and the development of the independent music sector in the region, as well as to European debates on fairer streaming compensation, representation of Balkan artists and equal access to the European music ecosystem, they also report.