Alicia Keys and John Legend are among the possible guests joining Jay-Z during the Super Bowl LXI halftime show. The information was reported by Page Six, citing its own sources. However, the participation of both artists has not yet been officially confirmed.

The show will take place on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The National Football League, Apple Music and Roc Nation have already announced Jay-Z as the event’s headliner. It will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and Disney+, as well as via NFL+.

Alicia Keys collaborated with Jay-Z on “Empire State of Mind” - one of his most recognizable hits. The song also became a musical symbol of New York.

John Legend also has a recent onstage connection with the rapper. In October 2026, he joined Jay-Z at SoFi Stadium to perform “God Did” at the end of the anniversary tour marking 30 years since the start of Jay-Z’s career.

Keys and Legend are managed by Roc Nation, which is producing the halftime show. This is one of the reasons the two artists are among the most frequently mentioned possible guests.

Jay-Z Chose Himself as the Halftime Headliner

The news of his performance was announced during a Monday Night Football game. In a statement, Jay-Z said: “From “Reasonable Doubt” to the Super Bowl halftime show stage - it has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work and culture on the biggest stage in the world. This continuation of the journey is a dream come true.”

During his tour, Rihanna, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, Nas, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy made guest appearances at various concerts. This heightened expectations that the Super Bowl show could also feature more than one special guest.

Representatives for Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and John Legend have not commented on the reports about the planned performance. For now, the only officially confirmed details are Jay-Z as the headliner and the date of the show.