On November 19, the world marks International Men's Day – a date dedicated to men's positive contributions to the family, community and society. In 2026, the global theme is “The Future Is for Everyone”, with the focus on inclusion, gender equality and support for men and boys.

The day is observed in around 80 countries. In its modern form, it was established in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies. He chose November 19 – his father's birthday, whom he identifies as an important positive role model.

Six Goals of the Initiative

Among the main goals of International Men's Day are promoting positive role models, recognising men's contributions to the family and society, and drawing attention to their health and well-being.

The initiative also raises issues related to boys' education, mental health, relations between the sexes and equality. The fifth of the six main pillars is formulated as “improving gender relations and promoting gender equality”.

“When we help men, women also benefit. When there is a good man in a family, the children and the world benefit,” says Jerome Teelucksingh.

The organisers stress that the day was not conceived as an opposing event to International Women's Day, but as an opportunity to discuss the problems and responsibilities affecting men and boys.

Health Remains Among the Key Topics

The UK Parliament's Library identifies suicide, mental health and access to medical care among the key issues related to men's well-being. In England and Wales, 17.5 suicides per 100,000 men were recorded in 2025, compared with 5.5 per 100,000 women. In England, life expectancy at birth for the period 2022–2024 was 79.1 years for men and 83 years for women.

In 2026, the British government presented the first men's health strategy for England. The document focuses on prevention, easier access to health services and measures to support mental well-being.

The Day Is Not an Official UN Holiday

International Men's Day does not appear on the United Nations' official calendar of international days. On the same day, the organisation observes World Toilet Day. The global organisers of International Men's Day are calling for it to receive official international recognition, but as of 2026, no such decision has been made.

Sources: ndtv.com, time.com