About 2.5 million light-years from Earth, astronomers tracked a dying red giant as it devoured its smaller stellar companion. The event, designated AT 2025abao and named Bao, is the first in which scientists have observed in detail the entire sequence of such a stellar merger – before, during and after the outburst.

The larger star had a mass about seven times that of the Sun and a radius approximately 350 times greater than the Sun’s. It was about 18,000 times brighter than the Sun. The companion had a mass about 70% that of the Sun.

The approach lasted seven years

The system began gradually increasing in brightness around 2018. Astronomers determined that the smaller star had entered the outer layers of the red giant. The resistance of the gas and dust slowed it down, and it began spiraling toward the giant’s core.

The process lasted about seven years and unfolded over fewer than ten orbits. On October 17, 2025, the system erupted, with its brightness increasing about one hundredfold in less than a month. The larger star was nicknamed Big Bao, while the companion was called Little Bao.

„Stellar mergers are very difficult to observe in real time because they cannot be easily predicted. We noticed that something unusual was happening in 2023 and continued observing the system,“ said Viraj Karambelkar, the lead author of the study and a researcher at Columbia University.

„James Webb“ reveals what remains

The decisive data were obtained on December 24, 2025, with the „James Webb“ Space Telescope. Infrared observations enabled the team to track the dust around the system and compare it with computer models.

According to the analysis, the smaller star reached the red giant’s core and merged with it. About 0.1-0.2 solar masses of material were ejected during the outburst. Some of the gas expanded above and below the system, while older dust confined its movement in the central region.

The study, published in the journal Nature, examines the phenomenon as an example of common-envelope evolution. In this process, two stars become embedded in a shared layer of gas and dust, gradually narrowing their orbit. It is important for understanding how compact binary systems form, including systems that may become sources of gravitational waves in the future.

Astronomers expect new wide-field surveys of the sky, including those conducted by the „Vera Rubin“ and „Nancy Grace Roman“ observatories, to uncover more such events. The ultimate fate of the remnant of Bao will also be monitored, as scientists are still studying how the system evolves after the merger.