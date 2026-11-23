A fire dancer fell off the stage after being engulfed in flames during Usher and Chris Brown’s concert in New Orleans. The incident occurred on November 21 during the duo’s second show in the city and was recorded by an audience member.

The video shows the dancer twirling flaming batons and moving toward the back of the stage. As he walks backward, he trips on the stairs and falls off the stage, while his body is briefly engulfed in flames.

Despite the intense situation, the dancer gets back on his feet and returns to the stage almost immediately. Later in the video, a person can be seen lying on a stretcher and receiving medical assistance, but it has not been confirmed whether this is the same performer. There has been no official statement about his condition.

The show continued after the incident. Neither Chris Brown nor Usher has publicly commented on what happened.

The accident is the latest unexpected moment surrounding the duo’s joint The R&B Tour. Earlier in November, two of the concerts were canceled after the show in Atlanta on November 5 began more than two hours later than announced.

The delay led to speculation about tensions between the two performers. According to Page Six, they had a verbal altercation before the concert, and Usher told the audience: “Welcome to MY concert.” The outlet also cited an unnamed source who said the two “can’t stand each other” at the moment.