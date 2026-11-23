Philip Kirkorov has sold the apartments on Zemlyanoy Val Street in Moscow where he lived with Alla Pugacheva. The deal was concluded in February 2026, and the price was 85 million rubles. The buyer is a company that renovates and resells residential properties, Komsomolskaya Pravda reported.

The property has an area of around 260 square meters and occupies the second and third floors of the building. Kirkorov grew up there after his family moved into the home when he was five years old. During his marriage to Pugacheva, the singer acquired several more apartments in the same entrance and combined them into a single seven-room space.

After Kirkorov and Pugacheva divorced in 2005, the apartment remained the singer’s property. He later moved out, and the old home was converted into a large dressing room for his concert costumes.

“My happiest years passed there; you could say that it is a place with a special energy,” Kirkorov told Komsomolskaya Pravda. The singer also explained that he found it difficult to be in a place connected with memories of his life with Pugacheva.

Attempts to sell the property continued for more than a decade. Initially, it was listed for 200 million rubles, but no buyer appeared. The price was then reduced to 70 million rubles, without a deal following. After the death of the singer’s father, Bedros Kirkorov, the apartment was put on the market again, this time for 85 million rubles.

The new owners have once again divided the combined space into four separate apartments—three two-room apartments and one three-room apartment. To do so, the consequences of the previous reconfiguration had to be removed, including an opening between the floors in a load-bearing structure. The company restored the original boundaries of the homes and legalized the changes.

“We bought 260 square meters that had once been separate apartments,” company representatives told Komsomolskaya Pravda. According to them, one of the new homes has already been sold, while the others are being offered separately.

The old furniture was removed, and some of it was dismantled and given to neighbors. Among the furnishings was the bed where Kirkorov and Pugacheva slept during their life together. A coat of arms with a crown and the initials “FK” still remains on the building’s facade.

There is a discrepancy regarding the year in which the building was constructed. The published report states that it was built in 1933, while an older listing cited by Komsomolskaya Pravda gives 1939. This detail has not been unequivocally confirmed in the current reports about the sale.