Nencho Balabanov takes on four radically different male characters in Ivo Siromakhov’s new comedy “BG Gourmet”. The play places familiar Bulgarian archetypes in an unusual setting – an upscale restaurant where people from different social strata meet.

Among the characters is a man who makes no secret of his nostalgia for the era of Todor Zhivkov and approves of almost nothing about the present. The other character is a teenager confronted with unexpected news. Balabanov describes the roles as completely different and admits that switching from one character to another is a serious challenge on stage.

The Bulgarian from London and Kolyo with the rakia

One of the most comic characters is a Bulgarian who has returned from London after just over a year. He tries to demonstrate his new international image by constantly inserting English words into his speech, including when talking about ordinary dishes. The character also uses this behavior as a way to impress a woman.

The fourth character is Kolyo – a man in a formal tracksuit who sees no problem with showing up dressed that way at a luxury restaurant. To feel more comfortable in the elegant setting, he brings his own homemade rakia.

“In “BG Gourmet”, I play four male roles one after another. Totally different,” Balabanov told Nova TV. The production also features Stefani Ivaylo and Nikol Karabinova, and is directed by Zlatomir Moldovanski.

According to the actor, the characters are built primarily on his observations of people. He believes that Ivo Siromakhov’s humor contains recognizable truths that audiences find easier to accept when they are presented through a comic plot.

“People accept them much more easily through humor,” Balabanov explains. In his view, the task of comedy is not only to make viewers laugh, but also to give them an opportunity to look at their own weaknesses from the outside.

The premiere of “BG Gourmet” is scheduled for November 29 at the “Teatro Otsam Kanala” theater in Sofia. Performances are then planned in Ruse on December 5 and in Burgas on December 23, while on December 27 the production will be staged again in the capital.