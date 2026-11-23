Emanuela’s musical lollipops have sparked heated comments online because of their price of €10 apiece. The product is part of the singer’s concert merchandise and combines a confectionery item with an electronic component that transmits sound through vibrations.

On Chinese e-commerce platforms, similar products are offered for around $1–1.50 in wholesale orders. This makes the difference from the stated concert price nearly eightfold at an offer of $1.50 and more than tenfold at a price of $1. The data was cited by BLITZ, which refers to a publication by Blife.

However, the comparison is not between completely identical purchasing conditions. The Chinese offers are for wholesale quantities, while the €10 price is the final price for concertgoers. In the case of imports, transport, duties, VAT, customized packaging, storage and sales-related expenses may be added to the cost price.

How the musical lollipop works

The technology allows sound to be perceived through vibrations transmitted via the teeth and jaw. A similar development was presented at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, while a similar product by the American company Lava Tech Brands is manufactured in China. The price of this model is listed as $8.99 or €9.95.

The product associated with Emanuela is shaped like a guitar, weighs 15 grams and comes in fruit flavors. Its marketing uses the slogan: “Listen to music through your mouth!”

The similar product is also offered by Bulgarian online stores at various prices. Published offers include prices of €7, €9.99 and €12.78.