Britney Spears said that all the men she dated told her to have surgery and get a hair transplant so that her forehead would look smaller. The singer made the claim in a social media post accompanied by a video filmed on an airplane.

“Every man I’ve dated has told me to have surgery and get a hair transplant so my forehead wouldn’t look so big”, Britney wrote alongside the video. She then asked why men are “such idiots” and added that, ultimately, everyone dies.

The 44-year-old singer did not specify which of her former partners she was referring to. Among the famous men she has been in relationships with are Justin Timberlake and Jason Trawick. Spears has been married to Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari.

In a separate post, Britney Spears said that she was traveling to the United Kingdom, where she will work on a new jewelry line. She is considering changing its name from B Tiny because she does not want it to be perceived as offensive to people who are overweight or underweight.

The singer said that the collection will also include a Japanese sword. According to her, it is meant to symbolize a strength that allows a woman to be vulnerable because she feels protected.

“The sword represents a strength that can finally allow a woman to be vulnerable and feel comfortable in her own skin. Because she feels protected”, Spears wrote.