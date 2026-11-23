Macaulay Culkin is returning to the role of Kevin McCallister in a new sequel to “Home Alone,” which is in the early stages of development. The project is being developed by “Disney” and 20th Century Studios, with the screenplay being written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The two will also serve as producers through their company Point Grey.

No details have been announced so far about the plot, the full cast or the release date. “Disney” declined to comment to Variety, while information about the project has been presented as a development that has not yet reached the stage of an officially announced production.

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin in the first two films in the series. “Home Alone” was released in 1990 and tells the story of an eight-year-old boy who is accidentally left home alone while his family leaves for a Christmas vacation in Paris. The sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” was released in 1992, followed by four more films, bringing the number of titles in the franchise to six.

The latest film is “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist,” released in 2021 on Disney+. The new project would mark Macaulay Culkin’s first feature-film return as Kevin since the 1992 movie.

Rumors of a possible sequel intensified in the summer of 2026, when reports emerged that the actor was considering appearing in a new film in the series. Additional interest was sparked by a Christmas commercial for McDonald's, in which Culkin once again appeared as the grown-up Kevin.

“It just has to be the right story,” Culkin has said about a possible return as Kevin McCallister.

The actor has also shared an idea for a story in which Kevin, now an adult, is a parent, and his relationship with his own child becomes the focus of the plot. However, this has not been confirmed as the basis for the new film.