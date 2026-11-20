In Longyearbyen, a clock may show midnight while the snow-covered mountains are bathed in daylight. In other places, the picture is reversed – the Sun does not appear at all for weeks on end. These are the polar day and polar night – phenomena in which the usual rhythm of sunrise and sunset disappears for an extended period.

The reason is the tilt of Earth's axis by about 23.4 degrees. When the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the Sun, areas beyond the Arctic Circle receive continuous daylight. Six months later, the same thing happens in Antarctica, while the Arctic sinks into winter darkness. Near the poles, the light and dark periods become longer, and at the poles themselves they last approximately half a year each.

Svalbard: Four Months Without Sunset

Longyearbyen, the largest settlement in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, is among the best-known places where the Sun „forgets“ to set. The midnight sun there lasts around 131 days – approximately from April 17 to August 26. After that, the light gradually fades until the polar night begins at the end of October.

It continues until the beginning of February, while complete darkness usually covers the period from mid-November to the end of January. This does not mean, however, that the sky is uniformly black throughout all hours. Pink, blue and violet hues may appear around noon, when the Sun is below the horizon but its light reaches the atmosphere.

Tromsø and Alaska: Shorter but Noticeable Seasons

In Tromsø, Northern Norway, the midnight sun can usually be observed from around May 20 to July 22. In winter, the city enters polar night approximately from November 27 to January 15. The local terrain matters – mountains and the observer's exact position can change the date on which the Sun becomes visible or disappears.

„Polar night is a period when the Sun remains below the horizon for more than 24 hours,“ explains Jennifer Mercer, head of the Arctic sciences section at the U.S. National Science Foundation, as quoted by TIME. She clarifies that the phenomenon does not necessarily mean complete darkness throughout the entire day.

In Utqiaġvik, the northernmost inhabited place in the United States, the Sun does not rise for around 64 days during winter. In summer, the picture is reversed: it appears in mid-May and does not set until the beginning of August. In this way, residents move from prolonged darkness to almost continuous daylight.

At the Poles, the Day Lasts Half a Year

The longest possible period is observed at the North and South Poles. At the North Pole, the Sun sets around the autumnal equinox, usually around September 21, and appears again around the spring equinox, around March 21. It then remains above the horizon until autumn. At the South Pole, the same cycle occurs during the opposite months.

The boundary of the phenomenon is not completely sharp. Atmospheric refraction can cause the Sun to remain visible a little longer or appear earlier than expected. Therefore, calendars for the polar day and polar night give approximate dates that vary according to the location and the way sunrise and sunset are defined.

The dark season also has one of the most impressive consequences: the opportunity to observe the northern lights. They do not appear because of the polar night, but are easier to see when sunlight does not overwhelm the sky. In summer, even when the aurora is physically possible, continuous daylight often makes it invisible.

Sources: time.com, cntraveler.com