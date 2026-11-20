In the final months before their deaths, some of the children chosen for sacrifice in the Inca Empire were given coca, alcohol and other psychoactive substances. This is shown by a new toxicological study of hair and nail samples from eight mummified victims discovered high in the Andes. The results provide a more detailed picture of the capacocha ritual – a ceremony in which children were sacrificed to mountain deities.

The remains examined were found on the Ampato, Chuscha, Sara Sara, Llullaillaco and Quehuar volcanoes in present-day Peru and Argentina. They include seven girls and one boy, who died between the ages of six and 14. The analysis was published in the journal Antiquity.

Coca, chicha and traces of psychoactive plants

Cocaine and benzoylecgonine were found in the hair of the mummies examined – chemical traces indicating the use of coca leaves. The plant was widely used in the Andes and had religious, social and stimulating significance. Traces of cocaethylene were also found in the victim from Chuscha – a compound formed in the body when coca and alcohol are consumed at the same time.

This points to the consumption of coca together with chicha – a fermented beverage made from maize. In other mummies, however, the alcohol marker was not detected, indicating that the ritual preparation varied depending on the location and the specific ceremony.

„The preparation of children for sacrifice was not the same throughout the Inca Empire,“ says Dagmara Socha of the University of Warsaw, the study’s lead author. According to her, the different substances were probably used in different ways in individual communities and ritual centers.

The data do not prove ayahuasca use

Of particular interest is the discovery of harmine in a nail sample from the 14-year-old girl known as the Maiden of Ampato. Harmine is found in some plants used to prepare ayahuasca. However, DMT and bufotenine – other substances that could support such an interpretation – were not detected in the sample.

Therefore, the researchers do not claim that the girl definitely received ayahuasca. The data show only the presence of harmine, while the reason for it remains unknown. The authors themselves also point to the limitations of toxicological analysis of ancient hair and nails – substances may be preserved unevenly, and in the case of nails, the exact time of intake cannot be determined.

Preparation that lasted for months

Earlier studies of the three children from Llullaillaco show that their consumption of coca and alcohol increased before their deaths. In the oldest girl, the change began about a year earlier. Hair analysis also points to a richer diet with more animal protein, which was probably part of the elevation of her status before the ritual.

The hair of the children from Llullaillaco also reveals differences in how they were treated. The oldest girl was dressed and adorned more elaborately, while the boy and the younger girl showed signs of receiving different levels of care. Archaeological finds and historical chronicles indicate that the chosen children were prepared for long journeys to sacred mountain sites, where they were buried with textiles, vessels, food and figurines.

These data do not indicate a single model of the ritual. They reveal a system in which the selection, diet, journey and consumption of substances were adapted to each child’s age, status and role in the ceremony.

Sources: cambridge.org, smithsonianmag.com, doi.org