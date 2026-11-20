The skin of the pork knuckle is scored shallowly, the meat is seasoned with salt, black pepper and paprika, and is then placed on top of previously braised fresh cabbage. This allows the cabbage to absorb the juices from the meat during the long roasting process, while the knuckle gradually becomes tender.

The recipe serves four and uses a 1.5 kg bone-in pork knuckle and the same amount of fresh cabbage. Two onions, 250 g peeled tomatoes, 50 ml oil, two bay leaves and 500 ml warm water are added. The hot red pepper is intended for the final stage of the dish.

Prepare the cabbage before the meat

Clean and slice the cabbage, then braise the onions for 4-5 minutes until softened. Next, add the paprika and stir the mixture only briefly so that the spice does not burn.

Add the cabbage in batches and cook for about 15 minutes, until it wilts and begins to soften. Then add the peeled tomatoes, bay leaf and the remaining black pepper. Transfer the finished mixture to a deep baking dish, pour in the warm water, and place the seasoned knuckle on top, skin side up.

Slow roasting and a golden crust

Cover the dish tightly with aluminium foil and place it in a preheated oven at 170 degrees. The first stage takes about 2 hours and 15 minutes. During roasting, the meat can be carefully basted with the liquid from the dish.

Then remove the foil, increase the temperature to 200 degrees and continue roasting for another 35-40 minutes. The aim is for the skin to become a deep golden colour. If the liquid in the dish decreases too much, add 100 ml of hot water around the edges.

Place the hot pepper on the cabbage during the last 10 minutes. The knuckle is considered ready when the meat separates easily from the bone and a fork passes through it without resistance.

After removing it from the oven, leave the dish to rest for 10 minutes. Serve it over a generous portion of braised cabbage and drizzle with the roasting juices. The total preparation time is about 205 minutes, and leftovers can be stored for up to three days in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator.

Sources: recepti.gotvach.bg