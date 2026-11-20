Our favorite prehistoric heroes Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd head into the dangerous and unknown territories of the Lost World in the new trailer for the long-awaited sixth film, “Ice Age: Boiling Point”. Disney has also unveiled a poster for the sixth film in the animated franchise, whose premiere is scheduled for February 5, 2027.

The footage hints at an adventure in which the prehistoric herd will encounter dinosaurs and streams of lava. Manny is once again voiced by Ray Romano, Sid by John Leguizamo, Diego by Denis Leary, Ellie by Queen Latifah, and Buck by Simon Pegg.

Among the familiar characters, the acorn-obsessed squirrel Scrat holds a special place. In the new film, he is joined by Baby Scrat and the giant Jurassic Scrat. The three characters are voiced by Chris Wedge, Kari Wahlgren and Dee Bradley Baker, respectively.

The voice cast also includes Ashley Park as Zee, Josh Peck as Eddie, Vincent Tong as Crash, Adam DeVine as Julian and Coco Jones as Peaches. Eduardo Franco voices Bodhi, while James Austin Johnson takes on the role of Clarence, the lord of the sprouts.

“Ice Age: Boiling Point” is directed by John C. Donkin, who also worked on “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.” The producer is Lori Forte, who is behind “Ice Age” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.”

The film will be released exclusively in theaters, and the herd’s next big adventure will begin with its premiere on February 5, 2027. This marks the long-awaited return of the franchise, whose last film was released in 2016.