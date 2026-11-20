“People with TELK decisions are struggling!” Blind singer Orhan Murad made the statement in connection with the proposed changes to the medical assessment system. He pointed out that he has a 100% disability rating but receives a pension of €370.

He made the statement against the backdrop of proposals to curb abuses in the issuing of TELK decisions. The ideas include digitizing the procedure, carrying out checks with the help of artificial intelligence, and exchanging data between different institutions. The assessment is expected to take into account not only the diagnosis and the percentage of disability, but also how the condition actually limits a person’s daily life.

On the subject, Orhan Murad told Bulgaria Dnes that there are people who use fake diagnoses to receive money from the state. In his view, however, the low incomes and difficulties faced by people with disabilities are the more significant problem.

The singer has been blind since childhood and needs assistance with activities such as doing the laundry, ironing, shopping, and cleaning. He and other people in a similar situation pay assistants for this help.

Orhan Murad stressed that support from loved ones is often crucial. He pointed to parents, relatives, and partners as the people families rely on when they cannot afford other assistance.

The singer also drew attention to households in which both partners have disabilities. According to him, the reform of TELK should curb abuses without making life more difficult for people who genuinely need constant support.