Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando are expected to get married this weekend in Southern California, TMZ reported. According to the report, the two will exchange wedding vows at a ceremony whose details are being kept secret for now. Representatives for Cyrus and Morando did not immediately respond to inquiries from Page Six.

The news comes months after a moment that sparked speculation that the couple may already have gotten married. During the ceremony unveiling Miley Cyrus’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2026, her mother, Tish Cyrus, photographed her together with her daughter and Brandi Cyrus. At the time, she reportedly told the Daily Mail: “We’ll bring the husband.”

Morando, who is 28, then posed with Cyrus and kissed her on the cheek. The singer is 33. The two have been together since 2021, and Cyrus herself has said that they met on a date arranged by mutual friends.

Cyrus and Morando first attracted attention as a couple in November 2021, when they appeared together at a Gucci event. A month later, they were spotted close to each other at the singer’s New Year’s Eve show in Miami.

In December 2025, Page Six confirmed their engagement after Cyrus appeared wearing an impressive diamond ring at the premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in Los Angeles. At that time, she had already been in a relationship with Morando for four years.

“You want to dream as boldly as possible and have someone by your side who always tells you that you can do it,” Cyrus said on “Good Morning America.” She added that during her four years with Morando, she had experienced “dramatic growth.”

Rumors surrounding the upcoming wedding intensified after the two appeared onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in October. They performed Cyrus’ song “Let’s Get Married” — a title that sounded particularly symbolic in light of their engagement.

If the information is confirmed, this will be Miley Cyrus’ second marriage. She was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth.