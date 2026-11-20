Three pairs have reached the final of the tenth season of „The Farm“. Svetoslav Barkanichkov and his son Julian, Simona and her mother Iveta, as well as the married couple Biser and Maya, will compete for the €75,000 grand prize.

The winner will be determined on November 23 through a combination of challenges, a vote by the farmers and the viewers’ vote.

The decisive stage was reached after two semifinals. In the first, Julian and Svetoslav Barkanichkov faced Raya and Goran Ganchevi. After a draw in the physical challenges, the father and son won the decisive quiz, in which they gave more correct answers to questions about Bulgaria and farm life.

In the second semifinal, Biser and Maya defeated Violeta and Nikolay by a decisive score of 6:0, taking the last available spot in the final.

Simona and Iveta reached the decisive contest without taking part in a semifinal duel. They were not selected as duelists in either of the two clashes and thus received direct access to the final.

It remains to be seen which pair will win the decisive challenges, how the farmers’ votes will be distributed and what role the viewers’ vote will play in choosing the winner.