Samantha Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, to support her father, Thomas Markle, during the hearing on his mental competency to participate in the proceedings against him. She arrived in a wheelchair, accompanied by her partner Mark Phillips, but did not make a statement to reporters.

Phillips said that the two were „not too bad“ and described the day as „another day in paradise“. Footage of their appearance outside the courthouse was published by Page Six.

At the hearing, Judge Lindsey Griffin accepted a forensic psychiatrist’s conclusion that Thomas Markle understands the nature of the charges against him and is able to assist in his defense. Neither the prosecution nor his attorneys challenged the assessment, the Associated Press reported.

Thomas Markle was arrested in Florida on November 6 on a federal charge of possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children. After his release, the court placed him under house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring device.

A few days later, prosecutors said that he had removed the electronic ankle monitor. Judge Griffin revoked his release and ordered that he remain in custody without bail. According to the Associated Press, the case is being heard in federal court in Florida, but is expected to be transferred to California later.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 1, unless an indictment is filed before then. The ruling on his mental competency does not constitute a decision on whether he committed the crime with which he is charged.

Samantha defended her father

Samantha Markle has consistently rejected the allegations against her father. In a statement quoted by Page Six, she said that there were „no grounds whatsoever for these disgusting allegations“ and called her brother Thomas Markle Jr. „disgusting“ for making them.

She also accused her brother of using their father as a source of money and inventing the allegations after Thomas Markle stopped giving him financial support. Thomas Markle Jr. was not presented in the report with a response to these accusations.

In parallel with the case in Florida, police in Cebu are investigating a separate matter involving the alleged discovery of images depicting the sexual abuse of children. Two charges related to the distribution or trafficking of such material, as well as one charge of possession, have been reported in that case. There has also been no court ruling establishing guilt in this matter.

Thomas Markle’s other daughter, Meghan Markle, said she was „deeply distressed“ by the investigation and noted that similar claims, shared with her in a letter, had contributed to the estrangement between them.