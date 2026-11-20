Preslava’s new music video, filmed at the Underground Mining Museum in Pernik, has sparked a strong reaction on social media. The outrage was prompted by footage from the historic mining galleries and the sexual overtones that critics say are present in the video.

Ivelina Tsoneva called on the singer to publicly apologize and take down the video. “A place of memory and tragedy or a setting for provocation?”, she asked in a Facebook post.

According to Tsoneva, the choice of location shows disrespect for the work and fate of generations of Bulgarian miners. “When you walk through the galleries where generations of Bulgarians left their health and lives underground so that our homes could have light and warmth, the last thing anyone expects to see is the desecration of their memory for the sake of yet another cheap provocation and views,” she wrote.

The Underground Mining Museum is located in two preserved galleries of the first underground mine in Pernik, known as the “Old Mines”. The first mine was opened in 1891, and mining there continued until 1966. The museum opened its doors in 1986.

The galleries have a total length of around 630 metres, and the exhibition traces the development of coal mining and the equipment used. The site is linked to Pernik’s history as a mining town and to the work of the people who laboured underground.

“These galleries bear witness to unseen heroism, but also to immense human suffering,” Tsoneva said. She added that converting the old mines into a museum was intended to preserve the memory of miners’ work and self-sacrifice, not to serve as a backdrop for provocations.

As of now, there has been no public reaction from Preslava.