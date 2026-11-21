Fifty years after their wedding day, eight married couples from the Municipality of Kameno said “I do” to each other once again. They renewed their wedding vows at a ceremonial event on the eve of Christian Family Day, in front of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kameno Mayor Zhelyo Vardunski once again took on the role of civil registrar. He asked the spouses whether they would still choose the person beside them today. The answer from all the couples was unequivocal: “Yes.”

The vows were followed by signatures, toasts and kisses, while those present congratulated the families with cries of “Bitter!” There were also jokes about who would be in charge at home over the next 50 years.

The initiative is being held for the third year

The ceremonial event has been organized for the third consecutive year at the initiative of the Mayor of Kameno. The event is dedicated to families who have preserved their marriage and love over the decades.

This year’s participants celebrated half a century of life together in the presence of their closest relatives. For them, saying “I do” once again became a celebration that brought several generations together in one place.

Sources: bntnews.bg