On the night of November 7–8, 1912, according to the Old Style calendar, four Bulgarian torpedo boats attacked the Ottoman cruiser “Hamidiye” near Varna. According to today’s calendar, this was the night of November 20–21, and the victory is traditionally commemorated on November 21, 1912.

The squadron, under the overall command of Captain 2nd Rank Dimitar Dobrev, consisted of “Letyashti,” “Smeli,” “Strogi” and “Drazki.” The Bulgarian vessels were tasked with intercepting a convoy carrying military supplies from Constanța to Istanbul. The “Hamidiye”—a large and significantly more powerful Ottoman cruiser—was sent to escort it.

The Torpedo from “Drazki”

At around 12:30 a.m. on November 8, Old Style, the Bulgarian torpedo boats spotted the silhouette of the cruiser approximately 59 kilometers east of Varna. “Letyashti” attacked first, followed by “Smeli” and “Strogi,” but their torpedoes failed to hit the target.

The torpedo boat “Drazki,” commanded by Midshipman 1st Rank Georgi Kupov, approached to within approximately 60–100 meters. Its torpedo struck the bow of the “Hamidiye” and tore a large hole in its hull. The cruiser began taking on water and faced the danger of sinking.

Ottoman torpedo boats also joined the battle, opening fire on the Bulgarian vessels and assisting the damaged cruiser in withdrawing. The “Hamidiye” nevertheless managed to reach Istanbul, but was put out of action.

Casualties and Consequences

Eight members of the “Hamidiye”’s crew were killed. The Bulgarian News Agency and Bulgarian National Television report 30 wounded, while the National Museum of Military History gives the figure as 32. On the Bulgarian side, one officer from the “Smeli” was wounded.

Following the battle, the Ottoman fleet halted naval operations near the Bulgarian coastline. According to the National Museum of Military History, the strike boosted the morale of the Bulgarian troops at Çatalca and influenced the naval situation in the Black Sea.

The assessment of the attack’s significance also appeared in the Turkish press. The publication cited by the Bulgarian National Radio states:

“If we consider the incident involving the “Hamidiye” impartially and tell the truth, we must admit that this major and successful attack by the Bulgarian navy was a glorious beginning of which it can be proud.”

The phrase is often presented as the words of the “Hamidiye”’s commander, Hüseyin Rauf Bey. However, a study by “Morski Vestnik” points out that in the original publication it was presented as the author’s opinion, rather than as a direct quotation from Rauf Bey.

The historic clash remains known as the attack by the “Drazki” and as Bulgaria’s most significant naval victory during the Balkan War.

Sources: bta.bg, bnt.bg, old-news.bnr.bg