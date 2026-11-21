On November 21, the Orthodox Church celebrates the feast of the Introduction of the Virgin. Only Bulgarians celebrate the Introduction of the Virgin Mary as the Day of the Christian Family and Orthodox Christian Youth. Here again, the Orthodox canon and folk traditions, preserved and defended for years, are intertwined.

In the past, Introduction The Mother of God was celebrated in a very limited circle - only with parents and their unmarried children. They all went together to the temple to pray for their family's health and favor. After that, they gathered around a rich table, which they left uneaten so that the Mother of God would come at night, eat and bless the home. According to the Orthodox tradition, the Introduction of the Virgin is associated with the coming winter and with the anticipation of the holidays around the Nativity of Christ. If the weather is warm and sunny - winter will be hot, summer - dry, and fertility - weak. If it rains or snows, the winter will be snowy, the summer - rainy, and the harvest - rich. November 21 is also called the Wolf Virgin. This is because only the Mother of God could influence wild animals, tame them and prevent them from actions harmful to humans.

Name day celebrated by: Valko, Valkan, Valkana, Valcho, Valchan, Valo