The cause of death of British actor Sir Patrick Stewart is listed on his death certificate. The immediate cause was cardiopulmonary arrest, while Lewy body neurocognitive disorder was recorded as an underlying condition. The document was obtained by People magazine.

Stewart died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 86. His representative, Kelly Bush Novak, previously said that the actor had gone through “a short and profound journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.”

What the death certificate shows

Cardiopulmonary arrest means the sudden cessation of effective heart activity and breathing. The document states that Lewy body neurocognitive disorder was the underlying condition.

The disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition associated with the accumulation of the protein alpha-synuclein in nerve cells. It can affect thinking, memory, movement and sleep.

A career between Shakespeare and “Star Trek”

Patrick Stewart became world-famous for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek,” and later as Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” franchise. His career includes more than 60 films and over 50 television appearances, including “Dune” and “American Dad!”

Before becoming a science-fiction star, Stewart made a name for himself on the stage. In 1966, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he remained until 1982. His roles included Hamlet, King Lear and the character from “The Taming of the Shrew.”

The actor continued performing in the theater throughout his career. He appeared with his longtime friend and colleague Ian McKellen in “Waiting for Godot” in 2009, and the two returned to the production in 2014.

Tributes from colleagues

Following his death, William Shatner, whom Stewart succeeded as captain in the “Star Trek” franchise, described him as “a friend, a colleague and a magnificent actor.”

“From the stage to the bridge of the “Enterprise,” he brought intelligence, grace and deep humanity to everything he did,” Shatner wrote.

Through his roles on stage, television and film, Patrick Stewart leaves behind a career that linked classical theater with some of the most recognizable science-fiction and comic-book franchises.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, cbsnews.com, washingtonpost.com