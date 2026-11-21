A straw fire, a huge fabric dome and two Frenchmen in a basket over Paris. On November 21, 1783, Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and Marquis François Laurent d’Arlandes turned human flight from a dream into reality.

They took off from the gardens of the Château de la Muette near Paris in a hot-air balloon created by brothers Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier. The flight lasted about 25 minutes, and the balloon traveled approximately 8.9 kilometers over the French capital.

The Fire Beneath the Balloon

The Montgolfier balloon did not use hydrogen or any other light gas. The air inside the envelope was heated by a manually fed fire fueled by straw. The hot air lifted the balloon, while the two passengers had to constantly tend the flames and monitor their altitude.

Pilâtre de Rozier had already taken part in tethered trials, in which the balloon remained connected to the ground. The free ascent with d’Arlandes, however, was the first flight in which people became completely detached from the ground and entrusted themselves to the air currents.

Animals Flew Before the Two Frenchmen

The experiment was preceded by a series of demonstrations. On September 19, 1783, a sheep, a duck and a rooster were sent into the air near Versailles. The animals landed alive, and the experiment convinced the organizers that a human being could withstand the ascent.

Just ten days after Pilâtre de Rozier and d’Arlandes’ flight, on December 1, 1783, Jacques Charles and Nicolas-Louis Robert made the first free flight in a hydrogen balloon. Thus began the rivalry between the two main approaches to aerostats—using heated air and using a light gas.

Among the witnesses to the early Paris demonstrations was American diplomat and scientist Benjamin Franklin. When asked about the practical value of the new invention, he is credited with replying: „What is the use of a newborn baby?“ The remark became a brief summary of an era in which an apparently useless idea opened the way to human flight for the first time.

Pilâtre de Rozier continued experimenting with balloons but died in a crash in 1785. His first ascent with d’Arlandes remains the opening page in the history of manned aviation.

Sources: history.com, smithsonianmag.com