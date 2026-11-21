Simona made a comeback in the survival duel in “Games of Will” and sent Yoanna to the Tower. The Hurricanes’ captain started the competition more than eight minutes behind, but managed to make up the difference, overtake her rival by two laps and win the duel.

For her victory, Simona received a total of 300 gold groschen. Her difficulties began as early as the balance element, while Yoanna had an advantage at the start of the duel. Nevertheless, Simona gradually closed the gap and secured the decisive lead.

Mario Won the Allies’ Battle

Before the main clash, the first allies’ battle of the season took place. Yoanna chose her former coalition partner Mario, while builder Ivan entered the Arena for Simona.

Mario emerged victorious. He won 50 gold groschen, gave Yoanna an advantage and earned the right to send Ivan back to the Canaries.

Yoanna Will Remain in the Tower Until Next Week

After her loss, Yoanna, a student from Milan, was sent to the secret territory known as the Tower. There, she was welcomed by businessman Krasimir. The two will share the conditions and hardships of the territory until next week, when they will take part in a battle to remain in the competition.

The next episode includes the finale of the LactoFlor team challenge – Battle of the Stars. Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva will face Svetlin and Vanya Zapryanova. The winners will receive a prize of 20,000 euros.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg