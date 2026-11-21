A small pocket watch found among the belongings of a deceased Titanic passenger will be offered at auction in the United Kingdom. The item belonged to Irishwoman Maria “Mary” Mangan, who travelled in third class and died when the ship sank in April 1912.

The auction will be held in Devizes, Wiltshire, by the auction house Henry Aldridge & Son. The watch has been valued at between £60,000 and £80,000. Media outlets citing the auctioneer have stated an upper estimate of £60,000, which is lower than the valuation published in the catalogue.

The watch was returned to the family

The watch was found among Mangan’s personal belongings when her body was recovered from the sea by the ship “Mackay-Bennett”. It was returned to her relatives along with other items. Mangan was buried at sea on 22 April 1912.

The initials “MM” are engraved on the case, while the inside bears the inscription “M. Mangan”. The mechanism and metal are heavily corroded as a result of its time in the North Atlantic. According to the auction house, the damage is consistent with the circumstances in which the watch was found.

“This watch is important on several levels,” auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said, as quoted by ITV News. In his words, the item tells the story of an ordinary third-class passenger, rather than only that of the wealthy and famous people most often associated with the Titanic.

Mangan was one of the “Addergoole Fourteen”

Mary Mangan was born on 8 September 1879 in Carrowkeel, County Mayo. In 1912, she set off for the United States together with 13 other people from the Addergoole area. The group became known as the “Addergoole Fourteen”.

Only three of these passengers survived the sinking of the Titanic, while 11 died. Mangan boarded the ship in Queenstown, today’s Cobh. Witness Annie Kelly later recounted that she had been with Mangan and the Bourke family while the group was trying to reach a staircase leading to the upper decks. It has not been established with certainty whether Mangan managed to reach them.

The watch was displayed for several weeks at Titanic Belfast together with other items from the Mangan family collection. The heirs are now selling the only known item found on her after the tragedy that was returned to Ireland.

Sources: itv.com, the-independent.com, con-telegraph.ie