The songs “Warm Rain,” “The Big Ship Is Passing,” and “Promise Me Love” will once again be performed in Sofia during Silvia Katsarova’s concert “70 Shades of Love.” The event is scheduled for November 26 at Joy Station and will begin at 7:00 p.m. The venue doors will open half an hour earlier.

The concert is part of the anniversary tour with which the singer is marking 50 years of performing. The name “70 Shades of Love” refers to Katsarova’s 70th birthday, which she celebrated in 2024 with a major show in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture.

LZ’s Hits and Her Solo Career

Silvia Katsarova was born on April 26, 1954, in Dobrich. She gained widespread popularity as the lead singer of the band LZ and later built a solo career associated with some of the best-known songs in Bulgarian popular music.

In addition to “Warm Rain,” “The Big Ship Is Passing,” and “Promise Me Love,” the program also includes “I Love You,” as well as compositions from her latest album. Thus, the show will bring together songs from different periods of her artistic journey.

“Together with the audience, we will go through all the stages of my career,” Katsarova said ahead of her anniversary concert in 2024. At the time, she described the meeting with her fans as an opportunity to recount the most important moments of her musical journey.

Who the Special Guests Are

Tedi Katsarova, Dичо and Kristian Yankulov will join her on stage at Joy Station. The host of the evening will be Atanas Stoyanov – Nasko from BG Radio. The announced lineup differs from the previously circulated information that Lucy Diakovska and Kristian Kirilov would take part.

The Sofia concert will continue the anniversary format through which Silvia Katsarova connects her personal celebration with five decades on stage and with a repertoire that has remained in the musical memory of several generations.

Sources: bta.bg, nova.bg, 24chasa.bg